DraftCoin (DFT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $231.00

DraftCoin (CURRENCY:DFT) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Over the last seven days, DraftCoin has traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. DraftCoin has a total market capitalization of $167,126.00 and $231.00 worth of DraftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DraftCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0193 or 0.00000185 BTC on major exchanges including Coindeal, CoinExchange and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DraftCoin alerts:

Pandacoin (PND) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About DraftCoin

DraftCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 19th, 2015. DraftCoin’s total supply is 18,660,945 coins and its circulating supply is 8,660,945 coins. The official website for DraftCoin is btcdraft.com. DraftCoin’s official Twitter account is @btcdraft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DraftCoin

DraftCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Coindeal and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DraftCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DraftCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DraftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DraftCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DraftCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.