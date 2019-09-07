Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust (TSE:DRA.UN) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.66

Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust (TSE:DRA.UN)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.66 and traded as high as $7.49. Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust shares last traded at $7.48, with a volume of 2,240 shares.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$8.00 price objective on shares of Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust in a research note on Sunday, August 11th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.94, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.0333 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust’s payout ratio is 171.67%.

In related news, Director James George Eaton sold 5,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.67, for a total transaction of C$41,579.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$60,731.06. Also, Senior Officer Dream Asset Management Corporation bought 394,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.74 per share, with a total value of C$3,054,843.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,062,294 shares in the company, valued at C$39,170,512.28. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 421,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,258,809.

Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust Company Profile (TSE:DRA.UN)

Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust specializes in hard asset alternative investments including real estate, real estate lending and infrastructure, including renewable power.

