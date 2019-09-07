DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DSPG. Needham & Company LLC set a $18.00 price objective on DSP Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Dougherty & Co restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of DSP Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Cowen restated an outperform rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of DSP Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DSP Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded DSP Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.25.

DSPG stock opened at $13.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.50 and a 200-day moving average of $14.24. DSP Group has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $16.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $315.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.00, a PEG ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.78.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $29.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that DSP Group will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Dror Levy sold 17,171 shares of DSP Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $252,241.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,231.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DSPG. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its holdings in DSP Group by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in DSP Group by 473.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in DSP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in DSP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in DSP Group in the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies.

