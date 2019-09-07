DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.02-6.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.24.

DTE has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DTE Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of DTE Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $124.00 to $122.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $128.64.

NYSE:DTE opened at $128.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.75. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $106.41 and a 52 week high of $132.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.22.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.10). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.945 dividend. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

In other news, COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $1,310,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,241,541. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.02, for a total transaction of $1,472,230.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 80,406 shares in the company, valued at $10,293,576.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

