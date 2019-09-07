Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Upgraded to Hold by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 785 ($10.26) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Dunelm Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 834.29 ($10.90).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 886.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 878.80. Dunelm Group has a 52 week low of GBX 482.80 ($6.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 992 ($12.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.83, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a GBX 32 ($0.42) dividend. This is a positive change from Dunelm Group’s previous dividend of $20.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. Dunelm Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.36%.

In other news, insider Ian Bull acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 879 ($11.49) per share, with a total value of £35,160 ($45,942.77). Also, insider Laura Carr acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 875 ($11.43) per share, for a total transaction of £96,250 ($125,767.67). In the last quarter, insiders bought 16,000 shares of company stock worth $13,956,000.

About Dunelm Group

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bed frames, mattresses, beds, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

