DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.78 Million

Equities analysts expect that DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) will announce $7.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for DURECT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.25 million and the lowest is $4.30 million. DURECT reported sales of $8.04 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that DURECT will report full-year sales of $23.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.20 million to $28.77 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $30.55 million, with estimates ranging from $24.40 million to $39.65 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow DURECT.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. DURECT had a negative net margin of 123.22% and a negative return on equity of 116.97%. The company had revenue of $3.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DRRX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of DURECT in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price target on shares of DURECT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ DRRX traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,299,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,659. DURECT has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.46 million, a PE ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average is $0.83.

In related news, major shareholder First Eagle Investment Managem purchased 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.52 per share, with a total value of $2,080,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in DURECT by 15.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,092,244 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,624,000 after buying an additional 950,305 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in DURECT by 5.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,207,892 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 161,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in DURECT by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,700,377 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 68,266 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its position in DURECT by 22.5% during the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,684,186 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 309,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management increased its position in DURECT by 76.3% during the second quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 1,155,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. 34.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DURECT

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

