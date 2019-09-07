Dynamic Price Reaches $0.0450 (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. Dynamic has a total market capitalization of $665,206.00 and approximately $26,847.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dynamic has traded up 31.5% against the US dollar. One Dynamic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0450 or 0.00000432 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,410.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.66 or 0.01657629 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.01 or 0.02793838 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.14 or 0.00644573 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.34 or 0.00742489 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00010215 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00062588 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.35 or 0.00444999 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00008722 BTC.

Dynamic Profile

Dynamic (CRYPTO:DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 5th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 19,781,191 coins and its circulating supply is 14,781,191 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions.

Buying and Selling Dynamic

Dynamic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

