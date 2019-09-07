E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €11.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on EOAN. Berenberg Bank set a €8.50 ($9.88) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. HSBC set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.75 ($9.01) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Independent Research set a €9.30 ($10.81) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.80 ($9.07) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. E.On currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €9.88 ($11.49).

The business has a 50 day moving average price of €8.76 and a 200 day moving average price of €9.46. E.On has a 52 week low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a 52 week high of €10.80 ($12.56).

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

