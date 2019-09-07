EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $17.07

Shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.07 and traded as low as $16.40. EAGLE POINT CR/COM shares last traded at $16.68, with a volume of 10,675 shares.

Separately, National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EAGLE POINT CR/COM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Get EAGLE POINT CR/COM alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.02 and a 200-day moving average of $17.30. The firm has a market cap of $394.44 million, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.59.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. EAGLE POINT CR/COM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.94%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ECC. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in EAGLE POINT CR/COM by 5.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,279 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in EAGLE POINT CR/COM during the first quarter worth $215,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in EAGLE POINT CR/COM by 13.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its position in EAGLE POINT CR/COM by 110.2% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 136,268 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 71,450 shares during the period. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new position in EAGLE POINT CR/COM during the second quarter worth $686,000. 36.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC)

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

See Also: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for EAGLE POINT CR/COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EAGLE POINT CR/COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.