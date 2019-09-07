East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Bought by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 132.7% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,757,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142,829 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 46.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,159,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,529 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 117.3% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 588,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,532,000 after purchasing an additional 317,801 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 10.2% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,663,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,593,000 after purchasing an additional 246,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 29,021.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 223,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,746,000 after purchasing an additional 223,173 shares during the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Rudolph Estrada purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.51 per share, with a total value of $38,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,603 shares in the company, valued at $716,401.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Catherine Zhou purchased 2,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.82 per share, with a total value of $100,027.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,027.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 38,052 shares of company stock valued at $1,478,330. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EWBC stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.25. 681,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 911,768. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.31. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.69 and a 52-week high of $64.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.68.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 32.92%. The firm had revenue of $420.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.61%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EWBC shares. Raymond James upgraded East West Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

