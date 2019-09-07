Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of KODK stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.44. 65,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,900. Eastman Kodak has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $4.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $104.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 2.32.

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a negative return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $307.00 million for the quarter.

In other news, Chairman James V. Continenza bought 20,000 shares of Eastman Kodak stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.12 per share, for a total transaction of $42,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James V. Continenza bought 100,000 shares of Eastman Kodak stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 163,250 shares of company stock worth $337,188 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KODK. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Kodak in the second quarter valued at about $196,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Kodak during the second quarter worth about $191,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 117.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 71,083 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Kodak during the second quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 4.0% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,361,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 51,900 shares during the last quarter. 55.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eastman Kodak

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the graphic arts, commercial print, publishing, electronic displays, entertainment and commercial films, and consumer products markets worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Print Systems, Enterprise Inkjet Systems, Software and Solutions, Consumer and Film, Advanced Materials and 3D Printing Technology, and Eastman Business Park.

