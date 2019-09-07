Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SATS. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Echostar from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Echostar from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Echostar from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Get Echostar alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SATS opened at $44.04 on Wednesday. Echostar has a 1-year low of $33.58 and a 1-year high of $48.86. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 219.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.21.

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). Echostar had a positive return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $537.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Echostar will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael T. Dugan sold 100,000 shares of Echostar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $3,907,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 52.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Echostar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new position in Echostar during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Echostar during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Echostar during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Echostar by 58.4% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.63% of the company’s stock.

About Echostar

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services for home and small office customers, satellite operations, and satellite services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small office customers; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical, enterprise, and government customers, as well as consumers.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Echostar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echostar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.