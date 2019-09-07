Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Given New $250.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Co from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $221.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $204.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $200.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $206.32.

NYSE:EW traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $226.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 896,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,808. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $136.44 and a 1 year high of $228.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $46.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.15, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $214.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.81.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.27, for a total value of $4,210,569.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,770 shares in the company, valued at $17,647,537.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.92, for a total transaction of $4,450,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,839,818.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 175,515 shares of company stock valued at $35,939,292. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 91,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,817,000 after purchasing an additional 33,716 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,415,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 206,240 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,093,000 after purchasing an additional 61,627 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,580,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 131,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,322,000 after purchasing an additional 44,773 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

