El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

LOCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine cut shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 98.1% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 136,311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 67,506 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 79,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of El Pollo LoCo during the first quarter worth about $911,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its position in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 66.4% during the second quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,430,820 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,253,000 after purchasing an additional 571,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of El Pollo LoCo during the first quarter worth about $263,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LOCO traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.73. The company had a trading volume of 434,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.30 and its 200 day moving average is $11.63. The company has a market capitalization of $390.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.51. El Pollo LoCo has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $18.47.

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $113.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.74 million. El Pollo LoCo had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 10.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that El Pollo LoCo will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

About El Pollo LoCo

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers citrus-marinated, flame-grilled chicken, and handcrafted entrée products, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as under 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

