Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Earns Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. They currently have a $112.00 target price on the game software company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EA. Barclays set a $102.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $129.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $110.64.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

EA opened at $98.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.97. Electronic Arts has a twelve month low of $73.91 and a twelve month high of $121.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.13.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The game software company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.55 million. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 42.75% and a return on equity of 19.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.10, for a total value of $2,931,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,022,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.73, for a total transaction of $46,365.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,374 shares of company stock worth $8,435,789 over the last 90 days. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Barings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 20,665 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 6,862 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 131,746 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $13,341,000 after buying an additional 81,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 969,093 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $98,070,000 after buying an additional 138,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

Featured Article: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.