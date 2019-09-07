Electrovaya (TSE:EFL) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.23

Shares of Electrovaya Inc. (TSE:EFL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.23 and traded as high as $0.23. Electrovaya shares last traded at $0.21, with a volume of 1,086,067 shares.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.74 million and a PE ratio of -9.60.

About Electrovaya (TSE:EFL)

Electrovaya Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets lithium-ion based battery products in Canada, the United States, Germany, and internationally. It provides lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles (MHEVs) and other electric transportation applications, as well as for electric stationary storage and other battery markets.

