Elysian (ELY) Trading Down 8% Over Last Week

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded up 21% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Over the last seven days, Elysian has traded 8% lower against the dollar. One Elysian token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Liquid, IDEX and YoBit. Elysian has a total market capitalization of $91,542.00 and approximately $29,347.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Elysian Profile

Elysian launched on June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 tokens. Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Elysian

Elysian can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Liquid, CoinExchange, YoBit, Hotbit, BitForex, Mercatox and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

