Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $39.12

Emera Inc (OTCMKTS:EMRAF)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $39.12 and traded as low as $43.31. Emera shares last traded at $43.32, with a volume of 1,156 shares trading hands.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered Emera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.13 and a 200-day moving average of $39.21.

About Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF)

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

