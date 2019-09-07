Emergent Capital (OTCMKTS:EMGC) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.16

Emergent Capital Inc (OTCMKTS:EMGC)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.16 and traded as high as $0.25. Emergent Capital shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 55,592 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.16.

Get Emergent Capital alerts:

Emergent Capital (OTCMKTS:EMGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

About Emergent Capital (OTCMKTS:EMGC)

Emergent Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in life settlements. As of November 31, 2018, it owned a portfolio of 588 life insurance policies. The company was formerly known as Imperial Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Emergent Capital, Inc in September 2015. Emergent Capital, Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

Further Reading: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.