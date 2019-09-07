Emphy (EPY) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $797.00

Emphy (CURRENCY:EPY) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. In the last seven days, Emphy has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Emphy token can currently be purchased for $0.0109 or 0.00000103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. Emphy has a market cap of $86,142.00 and $797.00 worth of Emphy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.20 or 0.00657941 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00010105 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00019770 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000042 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000540 BTC.

About Emphy

Emphy is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 4th, 2015. Emphy’s total supply is 15,375,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,915,125 tokens. Emphy’s official Twitter account is @EmphyOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Emphy is emphy.io.

Emphy Token Trading

Emphy can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emphy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Emphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

