Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) Receives $17.10 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.10.

ERF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. CIBC set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Enerplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enerplus in a report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $21.50 price objective on shares of Enerplus in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, GMP Securities reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Enerplus in a report on Friday, June 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 10.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,237 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Enerplus by 78.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its stake in Enerplus by 10.1% in the second quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 20,265 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enerplus by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 101,635 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enerplus by 29.5% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 22,685 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,165 shares during the last quarter. 59.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Enerplus stock opened at $6.96 on Wednesday. Enerplus has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $12.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $240.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.00 million. Enerplus had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 35.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enerplus will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.008 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Enerplus’s payout ratio is 8.26%.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

