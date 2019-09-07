Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Position Trimmed by Newport Trust Co

Newport Trust Co decreased its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,757,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 140,895 shares during the quarter. Entergy comprises 1.3% of Newport Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Newport Trust Co owned 2.39% of Entergy worth $489,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 8,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Leo P. Denault sold 24,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,663,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP A. Christopher Bakken III sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total value of $437,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,939 shares of company stock valued at $8,896,045. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ETR. UBS Group set a $115.00 price target on Entergy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered Entergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Entergy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.75.

ETR traded down $0.95 on Friday, hitting $113.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,323,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,943. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.11. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $78.99 and a 1-year high of $115.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.29.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.03). Entergy had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.79%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

