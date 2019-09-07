Entertainment One Ltd (LON:ETO) Receives GBX 551.17 Average PT from Brokerages

Entertainment One Ltd (LON:ETO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 551.17 ($7.20).

ETO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 573 ($7.49) price target on shares of Entertainment One in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.21) price target on shares of Entertainment One in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Entertainment One from GBX 655 ($8.56) to GBX 649 ($8.48) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Entertainment One to a “sector performer” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 470 ($6.14) to GBX 560 ($7.32) in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.

Get Entertainment One alerts:

Entertainment One has a one year low of GBX 333.20 ($4.35) and a one year high of GBX 616 ($8.05). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 469.63 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 440.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 233.40.

Entertainment One Company Profile

Entertainment One Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, production, financing, distribution, and sale of family, television (TV), music, and film content rights across various media worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Family & Brands, Television, and Film. It distributes and sells films on screens in theatres and digitally, on DVDs and Blu-rays, and on TV; develops, produces, and distributes TV content across genres, platforms, and territories; and records, distributes, and licenses albums and songs.

Featured Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Entertainment One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entertainment One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.