Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

EQR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Residential from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.97.

EQR stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.85. 1,574,363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,262,996. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $62.40 and a 52-week high of $87.09. The company has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.28 and its 200-day moving average is $77.36.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). Equity Residential had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $669.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equity Residential’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Fenster sold 2,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.36, for a total value of $196,574.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Garechana sold 4,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $392,946.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,862 shares of company stock valued at $17,023,030 over the last three months. 3.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Equity Residential by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,088,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,342,000 after acquiring an additional 501,797 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Equity Residential by 36.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Equity Residential during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Equity Residential by 203.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 699,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,706,000 after acquiring an additional 469,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Equity Residential by 162.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

