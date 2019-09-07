Eric B. Paley Sells 400 Shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock

Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) Director Eric B. Paley sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.38, for a total value of $95,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,574,524.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $233.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $253.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Trade Desk Inc has a 52 week low of $102.35 and a 52 week high of $289.51. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 2.77.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.51. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $159.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TTD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Raymond James downgraded Trade Desk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 9th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup downgraded Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $205.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Trade Desk to $250.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 392,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,509,000 after purchasing an additional 31,525 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth $505,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth $242,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth $574,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 937.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 7,029 shares in the last quarter. 68.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

Featured Story: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.