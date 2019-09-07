ESSILOR INTL S/S (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ESSILOR INTL S/S (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EssilorLuxottica Société is involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses. The company’s brand portfolio consists of Ray-Ban, Oakley, Varilux(R), Transitions(R), Sunglass Hut and LensCrafters. EssilorLuxottica Société, formerly known as Essilor International Société Anonyme, is based in Paris, France. “

Shares of OTCMKTS ESLOY traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.52. The company had a trading volume of 32,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,284. ESSILOR INTL S/S has a 52 week low of $53.76 and a 52 week high of $75.34. The stock has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.74.

About ESSILOR INTL S/S

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses North America, Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses & Readers.

