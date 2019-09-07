ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Position Cut by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 66.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,712 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 281.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1,459.5% during the 2nd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 501.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 9,805.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HACK traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.61. 227,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,795. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.73. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a one year low of $31.56 and a one year high of $42.23.

