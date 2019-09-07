E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $729.88 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) to announce $729.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for E*TRADE Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $717.00 million to $753.65 million. E*TRADE Financial posted sales of $720.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that E*TRADE Financial will report full-year sales of $2.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $3.00 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $2.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for E*TRADE Financial.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.35 million. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 36.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share.

ETFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $57.00 price target on E*TRADE Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. BidaskClub lowered E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Compass Point set a $52.00 price target on E*TRADE Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on E*TRADE Financial from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on E*TRADE Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. E*TRADE Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.14.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of E*TRADE Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of E*TRADE Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new position in shares of E*TRADE Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new position in shares of E*TRADE Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETFC remained flat at $$42.92 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,456,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,496,635. The company has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. E*TRADE Financial has a 52 week low of $39.31 and a 52 week high of $56.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.63.

E*TRADE Financial declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. E*TRADE Financial’s payout ratio is currently 14.40%.

About E*TRADE Financial

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

