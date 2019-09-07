EvenCoin (EVN) Market Capitalization Hits $814,136.00

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 7th. EvenCoin has a total market cap of $814,136.00 and approximately $873,878.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EvenCoin has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar. One EvenCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0273 or 0.00000260 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, YoBit and Mercatox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EvenCoin alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.78 or 0.00311553 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00050268 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009453 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000059 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006856 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000088 BTC.

About EvenCoin

EvenCoin (CRYPTO:EVN) is a token. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. EvenCoin’s total supply is 29,792,961 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,785,159 tokens. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org. The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io.

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

EvenCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, BTC-Alpha and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EvenCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EvenCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.