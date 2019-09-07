Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $76.94 Million

Equities analysts expect Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB) to announce sales of $76.94 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Eventbrite’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $76.34 million to $77.40 million. Eventbrite posted sales of $73.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eventbrite will report full year sales of $316.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $314.50 million to $319.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $360.61 million, with estimates ranging from $345.00 million to $368.02 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Eventbrite.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $80.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.44 million. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 13.82% and a negative net margin of 23.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EB. SunTrust Banks set a $20.00 price objective on Eventbrite and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. William Blair began coverage on Eventbrite in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eventbrite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Eventbrite has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

Shares of NYSE:EB traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,750. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Eventbrite has a 1 year low of $15.30 and a 1 year high of $40.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.57.

In related news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 57,342 shares of Eventbrite stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $939,835.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Patrick David Poels sold 26,000 shares of Eventbrite stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total value of $460,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,889.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Eventbrite in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Eventbrite by 2,510.5% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Eventbrite during the first quarter worth about $118,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Eventbrite during the second quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 2,165.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 9,593 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.54% of the company’s stock.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and event technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

