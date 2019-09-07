Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) PT Set at $98.00 by Stephens

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) has been assigned a $98.00 price objective by analysts at Stephens in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Stephens’ price objective points to a potential upside of 32.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Everbridge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Everbridge from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

Shares of EVBG traded down $8.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.15. 532,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,214. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Everbridge has a 12 month low of $41.94 and a 12 month high of $104.22.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $48.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.99 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 25.85% and a negative return on equity of 32.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Everbridge will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Imad Mouline sold 70,000 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.14, for a total transaction of $6,169,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 4,894 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total transaction of $423,086.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,506.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 158,612 shares of company stock valued at $14,475,675. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Everbridge in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in Everbridge in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Everbridge in the second quarter worth about $103,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Everbridge in the first quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Everbridge by 22.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 98.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

