Everex (EVX) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.25 Million

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Everex has a total market cap of $9.17 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everex token can now be bought for $0.40 or 0.00003839 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, OKEx, Binance and IDEX. Over the last week, Everex has traded down 17.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Everex alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002481 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009571 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00214543 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.92 or 0.01284387 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000147 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00086830 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00016884 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Everex Token Profile

Everex’s genesis date was July 24th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 tokens. Everex’s official website is www.everex.io. Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everex’s official message board is blog.everex.io. The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Everex Token Trading

Everex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, IDEX, Huobi, Binance, Mercatox, BX Thailand, OKEx and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Everex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.