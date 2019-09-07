EveryCoin (EVY) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges

EveryCoin (CURRENCY:EVY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. EveryCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.29 million and approximately $229,268.00 worth of EveryCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EveryCoin has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar. One EveryCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including IDCM, LATOKEN and IDAX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009522 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00214379 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.38 or 0.01286023 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000566 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000147 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00086754 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00016958 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000391 BTC.

EveryCoin Profile

EveryCoin ‘s total supply is 88,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,380,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for EveryCoin is /r/EveryCoinICO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EveryCoin ‘s official Twitter account is @AaronJin20. The official website for EveryCoin is www.everycoin.io.

EveryCoin Token Trading

EveryCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, IDAX and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EveryCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EveryCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EveryCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

