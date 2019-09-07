Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.18 Million

Analysts forecast that Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) will report $5.18 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Evolus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.56 million and the lowest is $3.78 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evolus will report full-year sales of $19.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.91 million to $23.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $111.04 million, with estimates ranging from $76.00 million to $131.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Evolus.

Get Evolus alerts:

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.29 million.

EOLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research note on Thursday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Evolus in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Evolus from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evolus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Shares of EOLS traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $15.50. 263,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.60. Evolus has a 1 year low of $10.22 and a 1 year high of $30.25.

In other Evolus news, Director David N. Gill purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.65 per share, with a total value of $27,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EOLS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Evolus by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 9,575 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Evolus by 8,877.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Evolus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $800,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Evolus by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 9,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evolus by 217.7% in the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

Featured Article: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evolus (EOLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.