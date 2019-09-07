Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EVOTEC is a leader in the discovery and development of novel small molecule drugs. They have established a powerful platform that is applicable to targets across all therapeutic areas and has specific expertise in the area of Central Nervous System related diseases where it is building a pipeline of drug candidates for partnering. Through research collaborations and proprietary projects They are providing the highest quality research results to its partners in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries “

Separately, Deutsche Bank raised Evotec from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

OTCMKTS:EVTCY remained flat at $$42.08 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.23 and its 200-day moving average is $51.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 42.94 and a beta of 1.28. Evotec has a 52 week low of $35.57 and a 52 week high of $59.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $116.02 million for the quarter. Evotec had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 15.24%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Evotec will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evotec Company Profile

Evotec AG provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody platform; INDiGO, a program for accelerating the early drug candidates into the clinic stage; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; and integrated drug discovery services.

