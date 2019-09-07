ExclusiveCoin Market Cap Reaches $414,797.00 (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. During the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0731 or 0.00000702 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Upbit. ExclusiveCoin has a total market cap of $414,797.00 and approximately $462.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ExclusiveCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.96 or 0.00786813 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000062 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00006105 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,675,431 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

ExclusiveCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ExclusiveCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ExclusiveCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.