EXMR (EXMR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $129,140.00

EXMR (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded up 123.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One EXMR token can now be bought for $0.0110 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and YoBit. During the last week, EXMR has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar. EXMR has a total market capitalization of $129,140.00 and $169.00 worth of EXMR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EXMR alerts:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001959 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000419 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About EXMR

EXMR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 9th, 2017. EXMR’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,756,612 tokens. The Reddit community for EXMR is /r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EXMR’s official website is exmrfoundation.org. EXMR’s official message board is medium.com/@eXMR. EXMR’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin.

EXMR Token Trading

EXMR can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, YoBit and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EXMR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EXMR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

