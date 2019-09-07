EXMR One Day Volume Reaches $2.00 (EXMR)

EXMR (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded 60.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One EXMR token can now be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, YoBit and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Over the last week, EXMR has traded down 68.7% against the dollar. EXMR has a total market cap of $43,500.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of EXMR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001871 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000443 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

EXMR Token Profile

EXMR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 9th, 2017. EXMR’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,756,612 tokens. The official message board for EXMR is medium.com/@eXMR. The official website for EXMR is exmrfoundation.org. EXMR’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin. The Reddit community for EXMR is /r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

EXMR Token Trading

EXMR can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EXMR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EXMR using one of the exchanges listed above.

