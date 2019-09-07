Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) Shares Down 8.5%

Shares of Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG) traded down 8.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.43 and last traded at $3.45, 3,278,197 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 26% from the average session volume of 4,448,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.77.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in a research report on Friday, August 30th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.69.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.87 and its 200-day moving average is $4.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $475.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.10 and a beta of 2.00.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Extraction Oil & Gas had a net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $222.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Extraction Oil & Gas Inc will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Mark Erickson sold 70,024 shares of Extraction Oil & Gas stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $285,697.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,614,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,587,331.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signition LP purchased a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Extraction Oil & Gas by 578.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,361 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 18,211 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Extraction Oil & Gas by 292.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,492 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 20,480 shares during the period.

Extraction Oil & Gas Company Profile (NASDAQ:XOG)

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

