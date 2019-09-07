Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) CEO Seamus Grady Sells 5,206 Shares

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) CEO Seamus Grady sold 5,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $279,770.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,328,422.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE FN traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.83. The company had a trading volume of 440,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,084. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.10. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $40.94 and a 52 week high of $62.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.08 and its 200 day moving average is $52.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $405.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.22 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fabrinet during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Fabrinet during the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fabrinet by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its stake in Fabrinet by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in Fabrinet by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FN has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Fabrinet in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on Fabrinet to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Fabrinet from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.75.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

Read More: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.