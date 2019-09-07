Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) CEO William J. Lansing Sells 16,000 Shares of Stock

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.92, for a total value of $5,774,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,980,472.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:FICO traded up $4.58 on Friday, hitting $369.40. 322,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,123. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $170.26 and a 1 year high of $373.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $350.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.41. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 85.12 and a beta of 1.22.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.24. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 63.47% and a net margin of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $314.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $310.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 294,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,039,000 after acquiring an additional 19,598 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth about $387,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 24.0% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 6.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth about $426,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

