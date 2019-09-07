Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) EVP Mark R. Scadina Sells 6,019 Shares

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 6,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.52, for a total transaction of $2,139,874.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,332,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE FICO traded up $4.58 on Friday, hitting $369.40. The stock had a trading volume of 322,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,123. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $350.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $170.26 and a 52-week high of $373.24. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.12 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.24. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 63.47%. The business had revenue of $314.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 17.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,449,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $937,001,000 after purchasing an additional 520,045 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 178.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 261,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,902,000 after purchasing an additional 167,284 shares during the last quarter. Bodenholm Capital AB purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the first quarter worth $31,012,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 777.6% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 125,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,606,000 after purchasing an additional 111,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 270.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 152,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,734,000 after purchasing an additional 110,983 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FICO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $310.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

Featured Article: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.