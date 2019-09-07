Fang (NYSE:SFUN) Trading 6.1% Higher

Fang Holdings Ltd (NYSE:SFUN) traded up 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.95 and last traded at $1.90, 371,425 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 47% from the average session volume of 253,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $165.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.98 and its 200 day moving average is $1.52.

Fang (NYSE:SFUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 30th. The information services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). Fang had a negative net margin of 9.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $67.56 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Fang Holdings Ltd will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFUN. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Fang during the second quarter worth approximately $991,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Fang by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,321,729 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,904 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd boosted its stake in Fang by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 16,180,848 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,844,000 after purchasing an additional 212,329 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Fang by 1,582.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,957 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 49,810 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in Fang by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 129,988 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 23,577 shares during the period.

About Fang (NYSE:SFUN)

Fang Holdings Limited operates a real estate Internet portal in the People's Republic of China. The company's portal offers listing, marketing, e-commerce, financial, and other value-added services. It supports active online communities and networks of users seeking information on, and services for, the real estate and home-related sectors.

