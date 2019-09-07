Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.50.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FENC. HC Wainwright set a $17.00 target price on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 65.0% during the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 32.1% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 229,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 55,933 shares in the last quarter. 45.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.74. The stock had a trading volume of 4,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,445. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $8.99. The firm has a market cap of $89.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.48 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.33 and a 200 day moving average of $4.64.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.10). On average, equities analysts forecast that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

