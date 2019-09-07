Ferguson (LON:FERG) Given “Neutral” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Ferguson (LON:FERG) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. UBS Group currently has a GBX 5,300 ($69.25) target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FERG. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Ferguson from GBX 5,720 ($74.74) to GBX 6,125 ($80.03) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Ferguson to an underperform rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 5,000 ($65.33) to GBX 5,500 ($71.87) in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Numis Securities upgraded shares of Ferguson to an add rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Peel Hunt restated an add rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 5,950 ($77.75) target price on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ferguson presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 5,894.79 ($77.03).

Ferguson has a 52-week low of GBX 4,594 ($60.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,601 ($86.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.47, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6,025.20 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5,550.61.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

