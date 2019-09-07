Finisar Co. (NASDAQ:FNSR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Finisar Co. (NASDAQ:FNSR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.31.

A number of analysts recently commented on FNSR shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $23.00 price objective on Finisar and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. BidaskClub lowered Finisar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Finisar in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Finisar from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Get Finisar alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNSR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Finisar by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,923,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,358,000 after acquiring an additional 62,231 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Finisar during the 1st quarter worth $1,254,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Finisar by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 181,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Finisar by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 96,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 18,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Finisar by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 352,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

FNSR stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.02. The stock had a trading volume of 792,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,900. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.02, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.52. Finisar has a twelve month low of $15.81 and a twelve month high of $24.77.

Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $310.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.42 million. Finisar had a positive return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. On average, equities analysts predict that Finisar will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Finisar

Finisar Corporation provides components and subsystems to networking equipment manufacturers, data center operators, telecom service providers, consumer electronics, and automotive companies in the United States, China, Malaysia, and internationally. The company's optical subsystems primarily include transmitters, receivers, transceivers, transponders, and active optical cables, which provide the fundamental optical-electrical or optoelectronic interface for interconnecting the electronic equipment used in wireline networks comprising switches, routers, and servers, as well as wireless networks, such as antennas and base stations.

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Finisar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finisar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.