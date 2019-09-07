Fire Lotto Price Reaches $0.0036 on Exchanges (FLOT)

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Fire Lotto has a total market capitalization of $98,449.00 and approximately $254.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Fire Lotto has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. One Fire Lotto token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Livecoin, TOPBTC and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fire Lotto alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.70 or 0.00310744 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00050522 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00009335 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000059 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded 173.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006873 BTC.

Fire Lotto Profile

Fire Lotto (CRYPTO:FLOT) is a token. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 tokens. The official message board for Fire Lotto is medium.com/@FireLottery. The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fire Lotto’s official website is firelotto.io.

Buying and Selling Fire Lotto

Fire Lotto can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, YoBit, Crex24 and TOPBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fire Lotto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fire Lotto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fire Lotto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fire Lotto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fire Lotto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.