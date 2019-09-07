First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. is a financial and bank holding company. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, First Interstate Bank, it delivers a range of banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities and other entities throughout its market areas. The Company’s banking products and services include demand, time, checking, and savings deposits. The Company’s loan portfolio consists of a mix of real estate, consumer, commercial, agricultural, and other loans, including fixed and variable rate loans. Its real estate loans comprise commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural, and other real estate loans. It also provides a range of trust, employee benefit, investment management, insurance, agency, and custodial services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. is headquartered in Billings, Montana. “

Get First Interstate Bancsystem alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Interstate Bancsystem presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.98.

First Interstate Bancsystem stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.82. 158,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,757. First Interstate Bancsystem has a 12-month low of $34.61 and a 12-month high of $46.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.84.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $164.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.66 million. First Interstate Bancsystem had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 10.24%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Interstate Bancsystem will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from First Interstate Bancsystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. First Interstate Bancsystem’s payout ratio is presently 42.47%.

In related news, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 1,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $47,870.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,027 shares in the company, valued at $668,650.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter I. Wold acquired 1,000 shares of First Interstate Bancsystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $37,810.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,161.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 6.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 2.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 4.9% in the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 8,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 6.0% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 8,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 6.1% in the second quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.74% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate Bancsystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Featured Article: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Interstate Bancsystem (FIBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate Bancsystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate Bancsystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.