First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FYX) Trading Up 2.3%

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FYX)’s stock price was up 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $59.44 and last traded at $59.19, approximately 824 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 40,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.87.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.08.

Featured Article: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.