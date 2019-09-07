FirstCoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $91.00 (FRST)

FirstCoin (CURRENCY:FRST) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. FirstCoin has a total market capitalization of $197,846.00 and $91.00 worth of FirstCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FirstCoin has traded down 16.9% against the dollar. One FirstCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00021248 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002123 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00148176 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10,570.81 or 1.00587056 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003461 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002431 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000399 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

FirstCoin Coin Profile

FirstCoin (CRYPTO:FRST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. FirstCoin’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,207,528 coins. FirstCoin’s official Twitter account is @firstcoin_pro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FirstCoin is firstcoinproject.com.

FirstCoin Coin Trading

FirstCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FirstCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FirstCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

